Fog, rain and cooler weather moving in

Saturday we see another storm system develop in the Gulf and track across Florida. This system will sweep another cold front our way which will bring mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will fall mainly north of I-4 but that is still a bit questionable at this time. The high on Saturday will be around 75 degrees. Winds will be strong through the day out of the SW and then to the NW once the front passes.