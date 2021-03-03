Fog, rain and cooler weather moving in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a long stretch of 80 degree days here we are going to see changes begin on Wednesday which will bring us back to more average conditions for this time of year.
A storm system will develop in the NE Gulf of Mexico overnight and track to the NE and sweep a line of storms in our direction during the morning hours on Wednesday. We will see fog rolling in prior to the rain and the visibility could be reduced to less than a 1/4 mile during the early morning hours.
The line of showers expected to roll in just prior to sunrise on Wednesday into NW Manatee County and then work slowly to the SE through the 9 a.m. hour finally exiting out of our viewing area after 10 a.m. Expect the rain to be in and around your area for about an hour or so and then we will begin to see the winds pick up out of the NW at 15-20 mph.
By noon look for some clearing skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be brisk at first from the west and then quickly switch to the NW and then N later in the day. This will allow for cooler air to filter in on Wednesday night. The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 70′s but fall throughout the afternoon.
Wednesday night look for clear skies and cooler conditions as temperatures dip into the low to mid 50′s to start the day on Thursday. You are going to need a light jacket or sweater as you head out the door on Thursday morning.
There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs back down to where they belong into the mid 70′s. It will stay breezy through the day. The air will be much drier so it will feel a lot cooler than we have seen as of late.
Friday looks great with mid 50′s to start the day and mid to upper 70′s to finish it. There will be plenty of sun as high pressure will be with us.
Saturday we see another storm system develop in the Gulf and track across Florida. This system will sweep another cold front our way which will bring mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will fall mainly north of I-4 but that is still a bit questionable at this time. The high on Saturday will be around 75 degrees. Winds will be strong through the day out of the SW and then to the NW once the front passes.
Sunday skies clear and it turns a bit cooler with the windy weather continuing. The high on Sunday will be near 73.
Monday is cool with lows in the mid 50′s and highs in the mid 70′s which is right where temperatures should be for this time of year.
________________________
The boating and beach forecast is calling for clouds with some rain in the morning and then clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be brisk out of the W turning to the NW at 15 knots and seas 2 to 4 feet. Look for a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.