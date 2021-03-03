First Alert Weather: Cold front drops our temperatures today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The morning hours will feature a line of showers that will fall apart as it moves past us during drive-time into mid-morning. Rainfall amount will be generally light and by lunchtime, the rain chances will fall to near zero.
We will get some sunshine this afternoon and winds will shift and become breezy. Our high temperatures will be reached early in the day and then fall in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.
Winds will pick up this afternoon out of the northwest. If you plan to catch some afternoon beach time I suggest you watch the lifeguard flags. A minor increase in the chance for rip currents will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler tonight as cold air moves in. Lows will be in the 50s.
The next rain chance will come on Saturday with another cold front. That reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep us in the 70s for the next seven days.
