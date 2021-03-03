FDOH reports COVID-19 positivity rate holding steady Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates are showing a slight rise is its recent numbers. The Department of Health is reporting a 6.82% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting rates of 5.72% and 5.11% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,555 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,924.114. One hundred and thirty-two new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 31,267. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
ABC7 will update this story with vaccine totals once those numbers are available.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 32,176; Residents: 31,501: Residents Not in Florida: 0; Non-Residents: 675
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 607; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,371; Nonresidents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,569 (46%); Female: 16,590 (53%); Unknown/No data: 342 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,637 (8%); White: 19,361 (61%); Other: 5,123 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,380 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,191 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 17,121 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,189 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,220; Residents: 25,943; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,277
Conditions and Care Deaths: 747; Hospitalizations; Residents: 1,249; Non-Residents: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,049 (46%); Female: 13,778 (53%); Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,497 (6%); White: 18,402 (71%); Other: 2,010 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,034 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,901 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,718 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,324 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.