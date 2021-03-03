FDOH releases form for medically vulnerable patients to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order expanding vaccine distribution to medically vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals under the age of 65.
It’s good news for those in the Suncoast who have recovered from severe illnesses such as cancer, but who did not meet other vaccine requirements. If you are in this category, you must use the following form with a physician’s signature.
Publix Pharmacy announced Tuesday that they will accept these medical notes.
In order to apply, you must go to Publix’s website, create an account and make an appointment.
Vaccines are all available at all 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or a Publix pharmacy.
