American to make daily Sarasota-O’Hare flight year-round

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - American Airlines has expanded its seasonal nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport to daily, year-round service, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has announced.
In addition, American will provide two daily flights to O’Hare on Saturdays from June 3 to Sept. 7. The service between SRQ and ORD will use 75-seat Envoy Embraer 175 aircraft.
In 2019, American added nonstop service from Sarasota to Philadelphia, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Chicago.
“Chicago has been a successful market for SRQ and having this nonstop flight year-round will provide travelers convenient access to the Chicago area and destinations beyond,” stated Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.