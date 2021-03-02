Venice High School athletic director arrested for DUI

VENICE, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - Venice High School athletic director Pete Dombroski was arrested Saturday and charged with DUI, the Venice Gondolier reported.
Dombroski, 63, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
He was released on $120 bond Sunday.
“It’s pretty sad because I’ve been there 30 years, and I’ve never tried to do anything to embarrass the school, the athletic department or the community, and I’ve done that now,” Dombroski said.
“It’s unfortunate. People make mistakes. I’ll learn from it. I’ll be a better father, a better friend, a better athletic director and a better person. It’s very humbling. I don’t have any excuses. I made a bad mistake and for that I apologize. The last thing I ever wanted to do was embarrass the community of Venice.”
The charge notes it is his first offense.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the breath test results were .187 and .168. While initially speaking to authorities, he said he’d had two drinks at dinner. Later, when he was undergoing DUI testing and standing on one leg, he reportedly told the officers: “Guys, I’m intoxicated. I’m wrong.”
Dombroski maintains his position at Venice; however, the school district is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, Sarasota County Schools athletic director James Slaton said.
In a Tuesday email, the district stated “employees have to self-report upon final disposition” when it comes to “criminal situations” for staff members.
According to a district website, certified and classified staff members must self-report within 48 hours of arrests involving abuse of a child or possess or sale of a controlled substance.
For other charges aside from a “minor traffic violation,” self-reporting must be done within 48 hours of a conviction; finding of guilt; withholding of adjudication; commitment to pretrial diversion or entering a plea of guilty or no contest, according to the district’s website.
This is the second vehicular-related arrest in Venice High athletics in the last month.
Venice High senior boys basketball player Tristan Burroughs was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway for a crash he was involved in on Dec. 21, 2019.
Burroughs has since bonded out and returned to school.
Dombroski’s arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
