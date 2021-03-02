TSA gearing up for spring breakers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for spring break travelers, who typically travel late February through April, with new technology and more agents.
Those efforts, according to the TSA, include technology upgrades across airports that reduce or eliminate physical contact, recruitment efforts to prepare for possible increasing passenger volumes and vaccination efforts for our officers and personnel who regularly engage directly with members of the public.
Although spring break typically represents one of TSA’s busier travel seasons, the agency continues to anticipate average daily passenger volume will remain well below pre-pandemic levels.
If you choose to travel, TSA offers six tips for navigating the airport checkpoints, adding that pandemic precautions remain in place with social distancing, acrylic barriers, nitrile gloves and routine disinfecting protocols throughout the checkpoint.
Wear a face mask. The federal requirement supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emergency Order mandating face masks be worn on all public conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs.
Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.
Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.
No guns at checkpoints. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance.
Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.
Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. For additional information about TSA procedures during COVID-19 as part of its “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure” campaign, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.