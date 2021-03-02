Sarasota Police looking for trio seen in parking garage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police detectives are still looking for three people in connection with damage to equipment inside the State Street parking garage in January.
On Jan. 31, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the three individuals were seen exiting an elevator in the parking garage. After they left, a control panel was found damaged, with repair estimates at $18,000. Photos were shared on the Sarasota Police Department social media pages last month attempting to identify the three individuals but it was unsuccessful.
The man left the area in a Jeep. There was also a dog with the three individuals. Detectives are not saying the three people are suspects at this time but would like to speak with them in regards to the investigation.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Rya Coppinger at 941-263-6026 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
