Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck Monday evening in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the accident report, the pickup, driven by a 59-year-old North Port man, was traveling south on U.S. 41 preparing to turn left at Veterans Boulevard. The pickup turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old Port Charlotte man. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, FHP said.
