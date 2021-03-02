MLB spring training benefits the City of North Port and fans

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball returns to the Suncoast this year, with COVID-19 throwing a curveball as fans deal with limited seating due to stadiums only allowing 25% of its full capacity inside.
Tuesday brings the second game of Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves as they take on the Minnesota Twins, with some 1800 set to experience seven innings of America’s pastime.
“Even if we did have to pay for tickets we would definitely stay for the whole game,” said Baseball fans Randy and Jody Frazier.
The Frazier’s traveled here to the stadium and say even with the limited seating and scarce tickets, they feel like the fans are the true winners.
“Home opener is always a good time, especially with the COVID and everything is shut down, this is awesome,” said Randy and Jody Frazier.
“I think it will put us on the map,” said City of North Port Marketing and Business Specialist Sondra Guffey.
Guffey said Baseball is good for the heart and the Atlanta Braves are great for the local economy.
“They have a 30-year contract so we’re looking forward to the next few decades with them here,” said Guffey. “This is great for the city of North Port because we are bringing in people that are not familiar with us yet, to find out what a great city we are.”
The Braves will play 12 more games in North Port, a spring a bit different than most and even more than memorable for the Frazier’s.
“We are happy to be here, and even a taste of baseball is good too, " said Randy and Jody Frazier.
