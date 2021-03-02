Manatee County schools celebrate Champions of Education

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County celebrated teachers and support staff Monday with the Champions of Education event at Braden River High School.
The event aimed to recognize district employees for their dedication and service during the last year.
“Through all of the trials and tribulations of the past year, you made the commitment and sacrifice to keep our schools open schools open, to keep the children of Manatee County learning and to ensure our seniors and MCC students graduated,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders in a video message. “In my eyes, each and every employee of the School District of Manatee County has more earned the title of Champions of Education.”
The Braden River High School Band and Chorus were featured performers.
The video of the entire event can be seen below:
