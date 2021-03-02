Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will order flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of Floridians who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can read the governor’s full remarks below:
“We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians – and hundreds of thousands of Americans – who have died with COVID. And we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, at a nursing home or in the hospital.
To honor those who have died with COVID and to recognize the toll the virus has taken on family members, the state of Florida will be lowering the flags to half-staff on Wednesday.
We thank the health care professionals throughout Florida who cared for those who became ill due to COVID. This includes frontline doctors and nurses, who provided top-notch care to hospitalized patients, as well as staff at long-term care facilities who worked tirelessly to protect our most vulnerable seniors.”
