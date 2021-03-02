Foggy start on Tuesday but still warm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Don’t put away those sweaters and jackets yet as a couple of cold fronts are headed this way.
We can expect another round of some morning fog followed by partly cloudy skies throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60′s and finish again in the low 80′s. The fog could be fairly thick in some areas so you should allow for some extra drive time to work or getting the kids to school.
The high pressure which has been providing us with warm and sunny weather lately is slowly getting pushed away by a storm system gathering in the N. Gulf. This system will sweep a cold front our way on Wednesday and bring and end to the 80′s. Some morning fog possible to start the day on Wednesday followed by mostly cloudy skies throughout the day along with a chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm as the cold front moves in.
Now this front is not a strong one and will only bring temperatures back down to more seasonable readings. The average high is 75 and low is 55. With the clouds and wind switching around to the WNW at 15-20 mph we can expect to see temperatures warm into the mid 70′s through the day.
The rain should be all over by early afternoon and then we will see clearing skies through the night with lows on Thursday in the mid to upper 50′s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday but it will be noticeably cooler with a high in the low to mid 70s and it will be a bit breezy.
Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 after a morning low of 55.
Saturday things start to slide once again with mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two as another cold front moves in. Right now the rain chance is at 40% but I think will be going higher as we get closer to the weekend. The high on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70′s.
Sunday is going to be sunny, cool and windy with a high in the low 70′s after lows in the low 50′s to start the morning off. So don’t put away those jackets and sweaters yet as there are still a few more weeks that some really cold weather can still make it all the way down to the Suncoast.
_________
Boaters expect winds out of the SE at 10 knots turning to the SSW at 5 knots later in the day. Seas will be running less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.