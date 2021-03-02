First Alert Weather: Warm and humid with patch fog today before tomorrows cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a cold front approaches the area our winds shift to the southwest and will bring in the humid air. We start off the day with patchy fog which will be dense in places from Venice south.
The fog and low clouds will burn off early and sunshine will boost temperatures into the 80s again today. This will be the last day of the next seven when temperatures will be that warm. You will know the front is marching closer as the winds begin to increase this afternoon evening. Additionally, the skies will cloud up again overnight.
There will be a small chance for showers tomorrow morning then clearing and a wind shift as the front moves past. Temperatures will fall in the second half of Wednesday and Thursday will have a high temperature nearly 10 degrees cooler.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.