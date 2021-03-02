FDOH reports continued decline in COVID-19 positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | March 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 3:06 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates have continued to slowly drop. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.69% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting decreased rates of 6.63% and 2.57% respectively.

The state is also reporting 7,075 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,918,100. 136 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 31,135. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 32,089   Residents: 31,414   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 675

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 602   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,369     Non-Residents: 36

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 14,519  (46%)   Female: 16,552 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 343 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,631  (8%)   White: 19,296  (61%)   Other: 5,123  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,364  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,179  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,069  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,166  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 27,122   Residents: 25,850   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,272

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 743   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,248     Non-Residents: 55

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,007  (46%)   Female: 13,727 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,493  (6%)   White: 18,335  (71%)   Other: 2,004  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,018  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,896  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,685  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,269  (32%)

