FDOH reports continued decline in COVID-19 positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates have continued to slowly drop. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.69% positivity rate statewide. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting decreased rates of 6.63% and 2.57% respectively.
The state is also reporting 7,075 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,918,100. 136 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 31,135. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 32,089 Residents: 31,414 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 675
Conditions and Care Deaths: 602 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,369 Non-Residents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,519 (46%) Female: 16,552 (53%) Unknown/No data: 343 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,631 (8%) White: 19,296 (61%) Other: 5,123 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,364 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,179 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 17,069 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,166 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,122 Residents: 25,850 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,272
Conditions and Care Deaths: 743 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,248 Non-Residents: 55
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,007 (46%) Female: 13,727 (53%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,493 (6%) White: 18,335 (71%) Other: 2,004 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,018 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,896 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,685 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,269 (32%)
