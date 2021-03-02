Earlier hurricane season could impact local businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official start of hurricane season is June first but that could be changing as storms have, for the past six consecutive years, continued to form and become named before the calendar flips over to June. The folks at The National Hurricane Center say this possible change is in order to better prepare local communities.
The possible change could also impact the number of tourist traveling to the Suncoast out of fear and lead to hardships for local business. This comes as many locally owned shops are still trying to rebound after the start of the pandemic.
Melanie Dodge, the owner of Siesta Key Wine Bar said that the possibility of an earlier season makes her nervous but she also states that the local business will work together to plan ahead.
“I think we just need to, as business owners, keep each other updated and rely on the community, our locals, and you know other restaurants to keep each others spirits up and just keep each other going so we all know what’s going on in the community,” Dodge explained.
If the change does occur, it will not change the start to the 2020 season but rather it will change the start of a future season.
