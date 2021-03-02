Colony Cove hosts first day of pop-up vaccine site in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday was day-one of vaccinations at a new pop-up vaccine site at an expansive senior neighborhood in Ellenton.
Colony Cove is vaccinating residents of their neighborhood, as well as non-residents, in a three-day vaccination event. The vaccination clinic at the Cove is much like a grass-roots effort with the HOA, residents and the General Manager writing letters and emails to the state, requesting their own vaccine site in the 55-plus neighborhood.
The neighborhood found out Friday from the state that their request was granted, and they scrambled to organize with the state to get 3,500 people vaccinated over the next three days.
The general manager, with advice for other communities looking to do the same.
“Keep writing the letters, keep sending the emails. If you have an active HOA have them do it as well and hit them on all fronts. I know the state has been great to work with, they’re open to doing more of these, I would just keep at it,” says Scott Payrits, Colony Cove General Manager.
Payrits says The Cove does have limited vaccine appointments left for Thursday, and to come to their Harmony Hall to get registered, while spaces last.
