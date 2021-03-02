Army recruiter faces new charge in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local U.S. Army recruiter arrested and charged last month with the sexual battery of a 17-year-old Sarasota teen faces an additional charge in Manatee County.
Lloydmitchel Duyan was arrested Feb. 22 by Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies after a teenage girl told Sarasota County Schools Police that Duyan had sexually battered her in August 2020.
Duyan admitted to the accusations, detectives say, and he was arrested and charged with a single count of sexual battery. Detectives also identified a 15-year-old student who Duyan allegedly molested at his Bradenton home.
On March 1, while being held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail, Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Duyan and charged him with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation, a second-degree felony.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
