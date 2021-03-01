WATCH: Volusia Sheriff’s deputies pulls woman from her car after she crashes into pond

VOLUSIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Volusia County pulled a 73-year-old woman from her car after she crashed into a pond and the entire rescue was caught on bodycam.
Deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O’Melia responded to the call and then did not hesitate to jump into the retention pond to save the woman from the sinking car. One of the deputies even managed to grab her purse on the way out.
By all accounts, the driver is expected to be okay. You can watch the entire rescue below.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.