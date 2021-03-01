Some Venice residents to be without water overnight

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will be shutting off water to some customers Monday night and early Tuesday morning to replace part of a water main, the city announced Monday.
One outage, to residential and businesses, is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, until 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.
The affected areas will be:
- 100 Base Ave. E.
- 120 Base Ave. E.
- 125 and 127 Base Ave. E.
- 125 Alba St. E.
- 1400 The Rialto
- 111 Airport Ave. E.
- 115 Airport Ave. E.
A second outage, planned for Tuesday, March 2, from 4-7 a.m., will affect a different set of customers:
- 100 Nokomis Ave. S.
- 121 N. Tamiami Trl.
- 107 Tampa Ave. W.
- 125 N. Tamiami Trl.
- 100 W. Venice Ave.
- 124 W. Venice Ave.
- 132 W. Venice Ave.
- 140 W. Venice Ave.
The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
An Alert Sarasota County notification has been issued. Businesses and residences have been notified. The advisory has also been posted on the City website, www.venicegov.com.
This project is part of the Venice Utilities Department’s continued renovation of the City’s 90-year-old utility system. The City is spending about $10 million annually to update water and sewer systems.
For questions, please call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.