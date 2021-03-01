SCSO reports road closure on portions of US 41 after downed powerlines

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re investigating a crash at the intersection of Holiday Drive and south Tamiami Trail.
SCSO representatives say a car hit a power poll that caused powerlines to fall across north and southbound lanes on US 41.
Deputies say as of 9:45 p.m. on Sunday U.S. 41 is closed southbound at Eugene Street and northbound at Beneva Road. They’re asking people to take alternative routes at this time.
SCSO confirms FPL is on scene and it unclear how long it will take to re-open the roadways.
