Sarasota Police warning residents of new phone scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is warning residents and visitors that phone scammers are posing as police officers.
Over the last two weeks, at least three different suspects have called victims in Sarasota County, claiming to be officers with the Sarasota Police Department. The scammers tell victims if they do not pay a certain amount of money, scammers will press charges for fictitious crimes.
The Sarasota Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors to never give personal identifying information over the phone and always ask questions of the person calling. Local law enforcement agencies would never request money over the phone, over the internet or in person.
If you feel you have been a victim of this scam or a scam similar to this, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or the Sarasota Police Department non-emergency line at 941-316-1199.
