Publix will allow ‘medically vulnerable’ individuals to sign up for vaccine appointments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix announced Monday that medically vulnerable individuals under 65 will be able to sign up for a vaccine appointment with a doctor’s note.
This is good news for those with serious illnesses that undermine immunity. ABC7 spoke with Jonathan from Venice earlier this month as he spoke about his challenges obtaining a vaccine as a 48-year-old cancer survivor who definitely needs the vaccine but didn’t meet Florida’s previous requirements.
In order to apply, you must go to Publix’s website, create an account and make an appointment.
Vaccines are all available at all 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or a Publix pharmacy.
