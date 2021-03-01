Positivity rates rise in Sarasota, Manatee in latest dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.32% on Monday, an increase of eight-tenths of a percent from last week.
As of Friday, 1,910,921 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida.
Manatee and Sarasota counties’ positivity rates jumped over the weekend. Manatee County’s rate rose to 8.6% Monday from 4.5% on Friday. Sarasota’s rate rose from 3.39% to 5.83%.
In the past 24 hours 1,817 new cases have been reported, as well as 147 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,999 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
As of Friday, Feb. 26:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 46,001
SECOND DOSE: 36,922
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 26,523
SECOND DOSE: 25,301
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 31,962 Residents: 31,290; Residents Not in Florida: 0: Nonresidents: 672
Conditions and Care -- Deaths: 595; Hospitalizations: Residents: 1,364; Nonresidents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,456 (46%); Female: 16,492 (53%); Unknown/No data: 342 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,625 (8%); White: 19,216 (61%); Other: 5,099 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,350 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,164 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 16,991 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,135 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 27,065; Residents: 25,803; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,262
Conditions and Care - Deaths: 742; Hospitalizations: Residents: 1,246; Nonresidents: 54
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,976 (46%); Female: 13,711 (53%); Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,493 (6%); White: 18,295 (71%); Other: 2,003 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,012 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,893 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,656 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,254 (32%)
