Patchy fog moves in overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We remain mild tonight with a few passing clouds. Fog will start to develop into interior regions with dense fog setting up for the morning commute the further inland you head. Some of that patchy fog could make its way into the bay and along the keys through parts of the morning. As the sun rises, the fog will burn off and we are looking for a mostly sunny afternoon with warm temperatures in the lower 80′s. A boundary moves through the northern part of The Gulf moving into midweek. This could fire up a stray storm but the best chance is north of Tampa. The end of the week we watch temperatures cool back to the mid to lower 70′s.