Palmetto man killed in Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger was killed and a driver seriously injured in a late-night crash in Bradenton Sunday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Bradenton man was traveling south on 27th Street East just after 11 p.m. Sunday, approaching the stop sign at the intersection of 4th Avenue East.
At the same time, a sedan driven by a 60-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling west on 4th Avenue East, approaching the intersection.
The SUV entered the intersection and collided with the right side of the sedan. The SUV spun and went off the road, coming to rest on the southeast corner of the intersection. The sedan traveled off the roadway, collided with a chain link fence before coming to rest, FHP investigators said.
A passenger in the sedan, a 64-year-old Palmetto man, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The woman sustained serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured, the FHP said.
