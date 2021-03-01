‘Open your heart.’ U.S. Rep. Crist chides Gov. DeSantis on vaccine distribution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A week after calling for the Department of Justice to look into Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and Gov. Ron DeSantis on locations selected for vaccine pop-up sites, U.S. Representative Charlie Crist held a press conference to encourage the governor to “open his heart” and expand vaccine implementation into lower income communities.
The press conference also came after a Politico article saying that Crist was eyeing a run for governor in 2022. Crist had previously been elected the Sunshine State’s governor in 2006.
Crist has been openly vocal in his criticism of the Lakewood Ranch pop-up site selected by Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. The decision prompted calls for Baugh to resign as chair and a criminal complaint. But rather than focusing on his request for the DOJ to investigate Baugh, Crist used the time to implore the governor to be compassionate. He also accused DeSantis of favoring his donors.
“He is making it up as he goes along and we suffer as a result of it,” Crist said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who held a press conference at the same time, did not take questions or address Crist’s comments.
You can watch Crist’s entire press conference below:
