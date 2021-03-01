New vaccine pop-up clinic set for Tuesday at Colony Cove in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A state-run pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will be set up Tuesday at Colony Cove, a retirement-age mobile home community in Ellenton, a Manatee County Commissioner has announced.
On her Facebook page, Commissioner Misty Servia posted that the Florida Department of Health is working directly with Colony Cove management in setting up the site. “Manatee County has not been asked to assist with scheduling or any other function,” Servia said.
Between Tuesday and Thursday officials expect to deliver 3,500 vaccines to seniors in the area. The vaccination site is open to Florida residents who are 65 years and older.
Servia also announced the pop-up clinic is open to any resident 65 yrs and older - not just Colony Cove residents. Comments on her post say appointments are only being accepted in person at Colony Cove at 7615 Lakeshore Drive, the address of the Colony Cover Homeowners Association.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.