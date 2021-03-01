Manatee deputies lauded for lifesaving efforts

Six Manatee County Sheriff's deputies were giving awards March 1 for saving a man's life in 2020. (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | March 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 12:12 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Six Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have been honored with lifesaving awards for their actions after saving a man stuck in a ravine in 2020.

The deputies, Dwight Roberts, Tara Burge, Brittany Carannante, Ryan Emkey, Scott Fisher and Connor Gulash responded to a call Nov. 18, 2020,and found a man who had been trapped in Bowlees Creek for two days.

The homeless man said he had gone into the creek to bathe but a leg injury prevented him from being able to get out.

A passer-by heard screaming from the woods and called police.

After a search, deputies found the man in the water, suffering from hypothermia. Deputies pulled him out and used a blanket to carry him 250 yards to a waiting ambulance.

