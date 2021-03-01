Manatee deputies lauded for lifesaving efforts

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Six Manatee County sheriff’s deputies have been honored with lifesaving awards for their actions after saving a man stuck in a ravine in 2020.
The deputies, Dwight Roberts, Tara Burge, Brittany Carannante, Ryan Emkey, Scott Fisher and Connor Gulash responded to a call Nov. 18, 2020,and found a man who had been trapped in Bowlees Creek for two days.
The homeless man said he had gone into the creek to bathe but a leg injury prevented him from being able to get out.
A passer-by heard screaming from the woods and called police.
After a search, deputies found the man in the water, suffering from hypothermia. Deputies pulled him out and used a blanket to carry him 250 yards to a waiting ambulance.
