Have your say: Manatee County seeks input on plans to deal with flooding, sea level rise

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials want the public’s opinion on proposed changes to the County’s Comprehensive Plan that will address the impacts of sea level rise and coastal flooding.
In 2020, Manatee County completed an analysis of the Comprehensive Plan, focusing on the Coastal Element and redevelopment components that eliminate unsafe development in coastal areas. The analysis assessed how the county has reacted to the state’s 2015 Peril of Flood Act, which specifies new requirements for the coastal management element of a local government’s comprehensive plan related to coastal flooding and the related impacts of sea level rise.
“We are offering the public an opportunity to review the proposed text amendment language, provide feedback, and ask questions,” said Nicole Knapp, who has overseen the project in recent years. “Our citizens should know what the county is doing to prepare for the potential hazards from climate change, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise through revised policies in the county’s Comprehensive Plan.”
An online public comment period is open and will run through March 31. The proposed text amendment language can be viewed at www.mymanatee.org/hazard Public comment or questions can be emailed to Nicole.knapp@mymanatee.org or via mail to Nicole Knapp, Manatee County Administration Building, P.O. Box 1000, Bradenton.
Additional questions can be directed to Nicole Knapp at 941-748-4501 ext.7824.
