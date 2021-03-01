Glorious conditions across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Suncoast has has a very warm and sunny weekend and those conditions will continue into Monday. Expect some patchy fog overnight into the morning commute on Monday. Otherwise Monday looks mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the lower 80′s. A boundary of energy moves through the northern part of Florida into the midweek which may bring a stray shower Tuesday into Wednesday but chances are only 20%. The next decent chance for rain looks to move in around the weekend.