First Alert Weather: March comes in like a lamb

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of March will be a calm weather day. High temperatures will come in above average and similar to what the Suncoast saw over the weekend. Expect low 80′s near the coast and mid 80′s inland. With the exception of an isolated inland pop-up shower, we stay dry for the next few days. But changes come our way by mid-week. The first of a series of cold fronts will approach and move through on Wednesday that will bring this week’s first chance for showers. It’s not a very high chance for rain but the font does have cool air behind it, and our Thursday temperatures will fall by about 5 to 8 degrees. Temperatures will start to rise again on Friday, but a second front will arrive before we make it back into the 80′s.