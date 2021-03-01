DeSantis to sign executive order allowing teachers, first responders over 50 to be vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he will be signing an executive order that will allow teachers, police officers and firefighters over the age of 50 to be vaccinated.
The state is expected to get 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon.
The governor did not take any questions at the end of his news conference, after Rep. Charlie Crist simultaneously held his own a press conference admonishing DeSantis for his distribution plan.
Crist accused the governor of pandering to his rich constituency with placing vaccine sites in more affluent neighborhoods.
There is no word on when DeSantis will release details on his distribution plan for those eligible teachers and first responders.
