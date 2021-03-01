Commissioner Baugh responds to criminal complaint over vaccine list

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh has issued a statement following a criminal complaint filed by the Chairman of the Florida ACLU regarding allegations that Baugh improperly added herself and constituents to a vaccine list.
Michael Barfield, a paralegal, filed a complaint with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office alleging an abuse of the commissioner’s position.
The official document reads, “Between February 9, 2021, and February 15, 2021, Baugh ignored the Vaccine Standby Pool process and selected two zip codes within her own district, including friends and herself, that would receive the additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the pop-up site.”
It also alleges that she emailed Manatee County Emergency Director Jacob Saur a list of names for the pool.
Baugh released a statement to ABC7. You can read it in its entirety below:
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh is aware of the ridiculous and false allegations levied by Mike Barfield through a complaint to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
During her tenure as a duly elected public official, Commissioner Baugh has faithfully fulfilled her duties to the letter of the law. Because this is an ongoing investigation, I don’t intend to comment at length or provide an interview but do want to say, first, the Commissioner will cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office and all their requests. Second, we intend on proving this complaint false for the simple fact that Commissioner Baugh never received a vaccine.
We expect the Manatee County Sheriff’s office will do their work in a professional manner, and that at the end of the process, Commissioner Baugh will be exonerated against Mr. Barfield’s complaint driven by his personal vendetta against her.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.