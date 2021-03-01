SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Emily Arsenault, MD, FAAD
Emily Arsenault, MD, FAAD is a 13-Time People’s Choice winner for Excellence in Skin Care
Arsenault Dermatology is One of the Most Complete Dermatology Centers in Florida. Created over 17 years ago by Dr. Emily Arsenault, an award-winning dermatologist, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Arsenault Dermatology offers a full range of skin care services, including mole checks, skin cancer screening, skin cancer surgery, and full body mole mapping.
Our highly skilled dermatologists cover all aspects of general dermatology including removal of cysts, and all kinds of skin growths; treatment of warts and keloids; surgical revision of scars; mole removal; and treatment of psoriasis, skin allergies and hair loss. We also offer the latest in chemical peels, micro-dermabrasion, the treatment of acne, photodynamic laser therapy, and more.
In addition, we provide the most advanced treatments for broken blood vessels, rosacea, and facial redness. We offer Botox® for hyperhidrosis as well as a variety of cosmetic dermatology procedures designed to improve the overall appearance of your skin and your looks.
We feel everyone deserves a lifetime of healthy skin. That’s why we partner with you, focusing on education and developing good habits early.
All of our Board-Certified Dermatologists are world-class diagnosticians and surgeons. We specialize in the treatment of all types of skin cancer.
Arsenault Dermatology is also a leader in Pediatric Dermatology, offering skin care treatments for infants, children and adolescents.
PHONE: 941-907.0222
