Applications for Manatee County CARES assistance open this month

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Applications for CARES Act funds will open this month starting with the funding for nonprofits for the Community Health and Wellbeing. This will be followed Thursday by the Recover Manatee Safety First Small Business Grant Program. The Mortgage Assistance Program will open on March 15.
CARES Act funding for nonprofits will cover up to $5,000 for PPE and items for safe re-opening. There will also be funding for agencies already receiving Manatee CARES Act funding for food distribution. Applications for nonprofit funding will close at noon on March 5.
The Safety First Small Business Grant Program will provide up to $5,000 for sanitation and safety supplies, PPE, signage, outdoor seating, and other items to ensure safe business operations. This grant is only open to active, private businesses headquartered in Manatee County, with 500 employees or less, who have not previously received funding through this program. Applications for businesses close on March 19 or once 250 applications are received.
The Mortgage Assistance Program will assist homeowners who are behind on their mortgages due to the pandemic. Applications for the MAP will close on March 29 or once 75 applications are received.
Assistance is already available for renters through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA), which provides funds for those who are delinquent on rent due to the financial impacts of the pandemic.
For more information on Manatee CARES programs visit their website.
