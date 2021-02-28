Video: Sarasota PD helps coyote out of the Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department got a bit of a surprise on Saturday when responding to a possible stranded dog in Sarasota Bay.
Officers out on patrol received a notice that a dog was possibly stranded in New Pass. When the Marine Patrol arrived on the scene, the officer jumped into the water only to realize that the animal was not a dog but a coyote.
Officers guided the coyote back toward land and were able to assist it back to the woods safely near Ken Thompson Park.
You can watch a video of the furry encounter here.
