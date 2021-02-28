State College of Florida opens new science building

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has newly renovated science building 25 and added building 25A. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at SCF Bradenton.
Building 25, at 20,400 square feet and one of SCF’s oldest and most used academic buildings, was thoroughly renovated during the construction of building 25A. Primarily used for the natural sciences department, courses administered in this building include biology, chemistry, health science, and physics tracks, as well as SCF’s biotechnology program.
“The renovations and addition allow SCF to meet its mission to respond to the needs of our community for highly educated and trained STEM graduates,” said SCF President Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld. “This project also increases our capacity to serve our community and students with the outstanding facilities they deserve.”
The new science building of 11,900 square feet includes a faculty office suite and a 55-seat lecture hall on the first floor; two labs, a lab prep room, and a classroom on the second floor. The renovation of building 25 included new finishes, furniture, lighting, audiovisual and HVAC upgrades, full restroom remodels, front entrance and breezeway enhancements, as well as landscaping.
