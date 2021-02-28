North Port early voting begins on Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting for the March 9 City of North Port special election and Holiday Park Park and Recreation District election will begin Monday, March 1. and continue through Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Early voting for the March 9. City of North Port special election and Holiday Park Park and Recreation District election will begin Monday, March 1. and continue through Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced.
During the early voting period, voters residing in the City of North Port and the Holiday Park district will be able to cast their ballots at:
Supervisor of Elections Office
13640 Tamiami Trail (Biscayne Plaza)
North Port, 34287
Florida Law requires voters to present a current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:
- Florida driver license
- Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID
- Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.
- Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, county, or a municipality
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who appears at a polling location without a photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot.
Voters who have questions may contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at 941.423.9540 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
