North Port early voting begins on Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting for the March 9 City of North Port special election and Holiday Park Park and Recreation District election will begin Monday, March 1. and continue through Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced.