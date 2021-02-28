Have sunscreen ready for Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Temperatures were nice and warm along the Suncoast on Saturday as highs ramped up to 84° and we have more warm temperatures on the way for Sunday. Expect sunshine with a few clouds and temperatures back in the mid 80′s. Make sure to have sunscreen ready as well as the UV index will be up to 9 which puts it on the very high category. The upcoming week looks mostly dry and pleasant. Clouds filter in more on Tuesday as a boundary moves through the northern tier of the state but rain should stay far to our north. The rest of the week we get more sunshine before our next decent chance for rain and storms. Storms move in overnight Friday and into Saturday. Saturday looks like it could be quite soggy with rain throughout the morning and some showers into the afternoon.