Good Morning Suncoast Weather Sunday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another hot day to end February, close to the record high of 88°. Skies could be a bit hazy due to nearby fires, which could also make for incredible sunset photos Sunday evening! March comes in on a warm note, but cooler air gradually returns during the first week of March. We’re tracking two cold fronts, the first is Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm possible. The second moves in Friday night to Saturday, with a few more showers likely, but even these showers could be on the lighter side. And temps will drop back closer to average, the mid 70s, as we head through the week. For today, a perfect day at the beach or the pool!