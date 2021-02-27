Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally kicks off this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota’s own Nik Wallenda brought back his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show to Nathan Benderson Park on Friday.
The show kicked off with Galaxy Girl’s flips, spins, and handstands on the high pole followed by BMX and FMX aerial stunts.
After an hour and a half of thrills and chills, Nik Wallenda took his first step on the wire. This year, he added a new challenge to the walk by answering questions that the audience had while he was walking on the wire over his hometown.
As Wallenda wrapped up his successful high wire walk, there was one person missing from the show. Nik Wallenda’s wife, Erendira Wallenda, had yet to make an appearance. That is when she came in Wallenda style hanging from a helicopter over the arena performing acrobatic moves.
The Daredevil Rally will continue for the rest of this weekend and next weekend.
Show times are as follows:
Saturday, February 27, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, February 28, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 4, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 5, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 6, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 7, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The viewing option will be like that of a drive-in movie – from the comfort of a vehicle. Tickets may be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com or by calling 941-870-7444.
What is next for the “King of the High Wire?” Nik Wallenda said, “I’m always working on 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 other specials big events, worldwide events, and television events.”
Wallenda continues to explain, “I am currently negotiating a new contract with a new network and very excited about that. Once that deal is done, I will be able to start teasing actually where we are going to be doing the next special.”
