USF launches cybersecurity major at Sarasota-Manatee campus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Muma College of Business at USF announced it will launch a brand new cybersecurity major at the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
The Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Management program will combine core courses in business as well as cybersecurity management and analytics.
Students in the major will gain valuable in-depth skills to work at an array of companies and large corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, and institutions. The IACM major debuted this past fall and included topics such as cybersecurity analytics, cybersecurity threat intelligence, database management, risk management, cloud solution architectures, among others.
While this major is being hosted at the Sarasota-Manatee campus, USF students at any campus are invited to choose this major.
