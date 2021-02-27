Single-engine plane makes a hard-landing at Englewood airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small aircraft made a hard-landing this morning at the Buchan Airport in Englewood.
It happened around 10:40 am. ABC7 has learned that the incident involved a Zodiac 601 single-engine plane.
According to Gary Spraggins with the Buchan Airport, emergency crews were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.
Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident and the aircraft did not sustain major damage during the abrupt landing at the airfield.
