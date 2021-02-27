Near record highs to end February

FUTURECAST
By Mike Modrick | February 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:03 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot and dry weather pattern continues for the last weekend in February. Record highs at SRQ Airport are 86° (2017) and 88° (1997) for Saturday and Sunday. And we’ll be close, and we will be dry.

Highs Saturday
Highs Saturday (Source: Station)

We are tracking a cold front that will stall across Florida next week. That front brings a slight drop in temps, and a chance for a few isolated showers mid-week. And there is a more significant storm that could develop by our first Friday and Saturday in March. That March storm could bring a better chance at more widespread showers and storms. We’ll track it closely, as we could use the moisture!

