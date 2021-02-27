MCSO’s Saturation Patrol leads to several arrests

MANATEE CO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol Friday night into Saturday morning, looking for impaired drivers.
This patrol took place county-wide from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and lead to several arrests. Deputies made four DUI arrests, two drug-related felony arrests, and three misdemeanor arrests.
Additionally, deputies issued a total of 68 citations and three warnings.
Another DUI Saturation Patrol is scheduled for March 17th.
