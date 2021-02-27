Great weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not quite like summer but almost as temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80′s inland and a bit cooler near the coast as the sea breeze will keep temperatures there in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. This is still way above the average which is 74 degrees.
The heat is on with “feels like” temperatures approaching 90 degrees in places like Wauchula and Avon Park as winds out of the SE will bring higher humidity our way both Saturday and Sunday making feel much warmer.
The only downside to our weather will be some morning fog. With higher dewpoints moving in on the SE wind we can expect a bit more fog to develop during the early morning hours. The thickest of the fog will be confined for areas east of I-75 and patchy fog along the coast. All of it should be gone by 9 a.m. or so.
We will see partly cloudy skies followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as the sea breeze pushes inland. No real threat of any rain as high pressure both at the surface and in the upper level of the atmosphere will inhibit any significant rainfall for the weekend. Now there may be an isolated shower or two well inland along the sea breeze front but not much chance of that happening.
The high pressure will break down a little on Monday bringing in a little more cloudiness but it will still be nice with partly cloudy skies expected and highs in the low 80′s inland and upper 70′s near the beach.
Tuesday looks to be the same with a little more cloudiness at times and a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two. A couple of cold fronts will try and move through the area mid week but with little impact other than a slight increase in cloudiness along with a slight chance for a few showers.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 10 knots and then switching around to the SW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
