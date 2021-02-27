Good Morning Suncoast Saturday Morning Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot and dry weather pattern continues for the last weekend in February. Record highs at SRQ Airport are 86° (2017) and 88° (1997) for Saturday and Sunday. And we’ll be close, and we will be dry. The exception to that is the early morning hours, just before sunrise, when areas of fog could develop Sunday morning and Monday morning.
We are tracking a cold front that will stall across Florida next week. That front brings a slight drop in temps, and a chance for a few isolated showers mid-week. And there is a more significant storm that could develop by our first Friday and Saturday in March. That March storm could bring a better chance at more widespread showers and storms. We’ll track it closely, as we could use the moisture!
