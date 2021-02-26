Statewide positivity rate dips again in Friday’s dashboard update

February 26, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 5.18% on Friday, continuing a downward trend.

As of Friday, 1,898,223 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 4.5% and 3.39% respectively.

In the past 24 hours 5,941 new cases have been reported, as well as 146 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,624 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 46,001

SECOND DOSE: 36,922

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 26,523

SECOND DOSE: 25,301

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 31,685; Residents: 31,032; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Non-Residents: 653

Conditions and Care -- Deaths: 586;   Hospitalizations -- Residents: 1,357; Nonresidents: 36

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 14,333 (46%); Female: 16,357 (53%); Unknown/No data: 342 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 2,611 (8%); White: 19,032 (61%); Other: 5,043 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,346 (14%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,130 (23%);  Not-Hispanic: 16,848 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,054 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 26,882 -- Residents: 25,650; Residents Not in Florida: 0;  Nonresidents: 1,232

Conditions and Care  -- Deaths: 730. Hospitalizations: Residents: 1,238; Nonresidents: 54

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender:  Male: 11,913 (46%): Female: 13,618 (53%); Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,482 (6%); White: 18,182 (71%); Other: 1,992 (8%): Unknown/No Data: 3,994 (16%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,876 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,569 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,205 (32%)

