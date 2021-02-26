Statewide positivity rate dips again in Friday’s dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 5.18% on Friday, continuing a downward trend.
As of Friday, 1,898,223 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 4.5% and 3.39% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 5,941 new cases have been reported, as well as 146 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,624 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 46,001
SECOND DOSE: 36,922
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 26,523
SECOND DOSE: 25,301
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 31,685; Residents: 31,032; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Non-Residents: 653
Conditions and Care -- Deaths: 586; Hospitalizations -- Residents: 1,357; Nonresidents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,333 (46%); Female: 16,357 (53%); Unknown/No data: 342 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,611 (8%); White: 19,032 (61%); Other: 5,043 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,346 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,130 (23%); Not-Hispanic: 16,848 (54%); Unknown/No Data: 7,054 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,882 -- Residents: 25,650; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,232
Conditions and Care -- Deaths: 730. Hospitalizations: Residents: 1,238; Nonresidents: 54
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,913 (46%): Female: 13,618 (53%); Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,482 (6%); White: 18,182 (71%); Other: 1,992 (8%): Unknown/No Data: 3,994 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,876 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 14,569 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,205 (32%)
