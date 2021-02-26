Sheriff responds to newspaper’s criticism over controversial photo

This was not the first time I have been in a photo with a grateful citizen, and it will not be the last. Recently, however, the newspaper allowed an editorial board to author an opinion column about that photo. I noticed, and maybe you have too, that with recent departures in senior leadership at the Herald Tribune, their reporters and “editorial board” – whoever they are – have focused on attacking conservative leaders. I respect their First Amendment rights even if they do not always practice what they preach or provide me the same courtesy, but lately, it seems more about attacking individuals than attacking problems.